Theopolis Timothy was in his mid-20s when his family moved to Charlotte in 2019. He'd been experiencing symptoms of mental illness and, along with his younger brother, had come out as gay a few years earlier.

His mother, Kathleen Timothy, says coming from Trinidad, she had a different cultural understanding of mental illness and homosexuality.

They talked it over at StoryCorps, mother to son.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting with support from Johnson & Wales University.

