Bill that would strip Democrats of powers includes funding for child care centers

N.C. lawmakers passed a bill that would strip some powers from Gov.-elect Josh Stein and other newly elected Democratic officials, while extending funding for child care centers for three more months.

The bill would provide nearly $34 million for child care centers. Federal funding initially aimed at keeping child care centers afloat during the pandemic ended earlier this year. State lawmakers extended funding in June, but that’s expected to run out by the end of next month.

According to a February report by the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Council, nearly 30% of child care centers are expected to close without additional funding.

“Classroom teachers are leaving due to low compensation. Waiting lists for childcare are growing. Parents can't afford to pay more,” said Janet Singerman, president of Child Care Resources Inc. "Employers can't afford to have more people sitting out of employment. So, our state's childcare teachers, program operators, parents, and employers need this lifeline.”

State Rep. Donny Lambeth told North Carolina Health News lawmakers initially planned to allocate $22 million to help centers but decided to increase the amount to provide time to develop a long-term solution.