Charlotte’s Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival to celebrate new beginnings

Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar and is Vietnam's biggest celebration. Locally, the Vietnamese Association of Charlotte will host its own rendition of the festival on Sunday.

This year's festival will feature games, performances, and arts and crafts, such as origami, lantern crafting, and face painting.

Food vendors from the Charlotte area will serve Vietnamese staples like pho, banh mi, and sugarcane juice.

The festival will also feature the annual Miss & Mister Vietnam of the Carolinas pageant and a mini village that will transport people to Vietnam.

Lunar New Year in Asian cultures honors family, new beginnings and good fortune.

"It's a time where we forget all of our troubles that we've had in our past, and we wish it away and step into the new year," said Alex Bui of the Vietnamese Association of Charlotte.

Tickets are $15 a person, and the event will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Park Expo and Conference Center in East Charlotte.