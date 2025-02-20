© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Islamic Center of Charlotte to host Ramadan bazaar before monthlong holiday

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:02 PM EST
Pixabay
Ramadan celebration

The Islamic Center of Charlotte will host a Ramadan bazaar on Saturday as the Muslim community makes final preparations for the holiday.

The event will feature clothing like abayas, hijabs and niqabs, henna tattoos and Halal food for purchase.

Ramadan begins Friday, Feb. 28, and lasts through Saturday, March 29. Each day, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and pray five prayers. The month also emphasizes community with others, especially during festive, daily evening meals after the sun goes down.

“It’s the time we get closer to our faith," Islamic Center of Charlotte's Jibril Hough said. “We do things to get closer to our religion, our God, and our faith.”

Hough estimates there are around 30,000 Muslims in the Charlotte area.

Saturday’s Ramadan bazaar starts at 2 p.m. at the Islamic Center’s community center in east Charlotte.
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger