Islamic Center of Charlotte to host Ramadan bazaar before monthlong holiday

The Islamic Center of Charlotte will host a Ramadan bazaar on Saturday as the Muslim community makes final preparations for the holiday.

The event will feature clothing like abayas, hijabs and niqabs, henna tattoos and Halal food for purchase.

Ramadan begins Friday, Feb. 28, and lasts through Saturday, March 29. Each day, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and pray five prayers. The month also emphasizes community with others, especially during festive, daily evening meals after the sun goes down.

“It’s the time we get closer to our faith," Islamic Center of Charlotte's Jibril Hough said. “We do things to get closer to our religion, our God, and our faith.”

Hough estimates there are around 30,000 Muslims in the Charlotte area.

Saturday’s Ramadan bazaar starts at 2 p.m. at the Islamic Center’s community center in east Charlotte.