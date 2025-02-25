© 2025 WFAE

NC Senate Republicans file bill to require state law enforcement to cooperate with ICE

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:07 PM EST
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons
N.C. General Assembly.

North Carolina Senate Republicans filed a bill Monday to require state law enforcement agencies to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The “North Carolina Border Protection Act” would require the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Adult Correction, the State Highway Patrol and the State Bureau of Investigation to cooperate with ICE.

The bill would also require the Office of State Budget and Management to see if undocumented immigrants use state-funded public benefit programs and punish any city or county that creates so-called sanctuary cities. It would prohibit UNC system campuses from blocking any ICE enforcement.

Senate leader Phil Berger and Sens. Warren Daniel and Buck Newton filed the bill.

"We must send an equally strong message by requiring Gov. Stein’s administration to cooperate with immigration officials,” Berger said in a statement.

Stein would likely veto the bill if it passes, but Republicans could seek support from Democrats to override the veto.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
