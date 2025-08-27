'It's a win for us': African Children's Choir to perform in Mint Hill as part of nationwide tour

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Seventeen children from Africa are expected to fly into Raleigh Wednesday night before starting their musical tour of about 100 cities, which includes a performance near Charlotte. The tour is part of an effort to support children in their studies and improve their life experiences.

The African Children's Choir's music ranges from contemporary, gospel, and traditional music from Africa and is mixed with children dancing typically in traditional attire. The choir includes 10 girls and seven boys ages 8 to 10 who are from Uganda.

Once they arrive, they will be located near the state capital before making the trip to perform in Mint Hill next month. Tina Sipp manages the choir and said one of the goals of the tour is to help the children and others overcome the challenges they face in their home country.

"Finances, and the struggles their parents have financially,” Sipp said. "It’s a fundraising effort to help them and their friends back home be able to go to school.”

Four adult chaperones who were members of the choir will accompany them. The African Children's Choir tour will last about eight and a half months. As part of the tour, the children will study, and are expected to visit zoos, go swimming, have barbecues and meet rescue workers as part of organizers' efforts to expose them to a range of different activities and people.

"It doesn’t matter how old you are, it’s pretty hard not to be drawn to them, and to hear what they are not saying (through their music), Sipp said. "So, I think it’s a message we can bring to the West that it’s a win for us, to have them here.”

The choir is expected to perform at Arlington Baptist Church in Mint Hill on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. No tickets are required to attend.