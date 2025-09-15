© 2025 WFAE

City of Charlotte celebrates new citizens at Welcoming Week kickoff

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 15, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
Friday’s naturalization ceremony took place inside the council chambers at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Friday’s naturalization ceremony took place inside the council chambers at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

The city of Charlotte kicked off Welcoming Week on Friday with a naturalization ceremony at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in uptown.

More than two dozen people became citizens during the first day of Welcoming Week inside the council chambers. Each person took an oath, received their naturalization certificate and heard remarks from President Trump.

Welcoming Week brings together neighbors of all backgrounds to emphasize welcoming immigrants into the community. Friday’s events also included a resource fair, dance performances and spoken-word poetry.

Saira Estrada is the city of Charlotte’s Language Access and Immigrant Integration Coordinator and put together the festivities.

“Naturalization ceremonies take me back to when I became a naturalized citizen," Estrada said. "So it's excitement, it's the nerves, it's remembering how I felt. So it's very personal.”

Welcoming Week runs through next Sunday, with panel discussions, festivals and performances throughout the city.

