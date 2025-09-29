© 2025 WFAE

More NC law enforcement agencies partner with ICE to deport undocumented immigrants

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:57 PM EDT
ICE officers in an operation that took place from March 1 to March 8.
@EROAtlanta
/
X
ICE and other federal agents conducting immigration enforcement.

The number of law enforcement agencies in North Carolina partnering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has grown sharply since President Trump returned to office in January.

ICE records show 23 local agencies in North Carolina are now part of the 287(g) program. The federal partnership allows local officers to help identify and detain people for deportation.

Since Trump took office in January, eight local agencies in North Carolina have begun partnering with ICE, including those in Catawba and Union counties. Most agencies that partner with ICE serve immigration warrants inside county jails.

The Brookford Police Department, just outside of Hickory, became the first in the state this month to adopt a task force model. This allows officers to identify and report suspected undocumented immigrants to ICE, even those who haven’t committed a crime.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office near Wilmington and the Newland Police Department in Avery County also signed on to task forces.

Supporters of 287(g) program say it keeps communities safe, while opponents say it deepens fear and lowers trust between immigrants and law enforcement.

Race & Equity ImmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
