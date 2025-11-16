Man hospitalized following Border Patrol stop outside east Charlotte church

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents attempted to detain a man in east Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, leading to him being transported to the hospital.

The stop happened in front of Weeping Willow AME Zion Church on Milton Road. Witnesses said the man appeared to have a panic attack as agents detained him.

Videos and photos from bystanders show MEDIC arriving and taking the man for medical attention to a local hospital. CBP agents later arrived at Atrium Health University, according to Carolina Migrant Network in a social media post.

At least 81 people were detained in CBP’s operation in Charlotte on Saturday, according to CBP Commander At Large Gregory Bovino on X. Agents were also seen Sunday in east Charlotte, south Charlotte, University City and Huntersville.