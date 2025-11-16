© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Man hospitalized following Border Patrol stop outside east Charlotte church

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 16, 2025 at 4:09 PM EST

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents attempted to detain a man in east Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, leading to him being transported to the hospital.

The stop happened in front of Weeping Willow AME Zion Church on Milton Road. Witnesses said the man appeared to have a panic attack as agents detained him.

Videos and photos from bystanders show MEDIC arriving and taking the man for medical attention to a local hospital. CBP agents later arrived at Atrium Health University, according to Carolina Migrant Network in a social media post.

At least 81 people were detained in CBP’s operation in Charlotte on Saturday, according to CBP Commander At Large Gregory Bovino on X. Agents were also seen Sunday in east Charlotte, south Charlotte, University City and Huntersville.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
