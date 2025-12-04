Wedgewood hosts holiday bazaar supporting refugee families in Charlotte

A local interfaith church is hosting its fourth annual International Holiday Bazaar this weekend, showcasing cultures from around the world.

Vendors from immigrant or refugee communities will keep 100% of their profits from the Wedgewood Church-sponsored event. Other vendors are asked to donate a portion of their proceeds to Refugee Support Services, which helps refugees settle into the Charlotte area.

Organizers like Liz Schob say this event comes at a time when many immigrant and refugee families face uncertainty.

“It's really a gathering that is grounded in the dignity, solidarity and welcome of all of our community, including our refugee and immigrant neighbors," Schob said.

The free event takes place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Refugee Support Services on Shamrock Drive.