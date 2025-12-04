© 2025 WFAE

Wedgewood hosts holiday bazaar supporting refugee families in Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST
Wedgewood's event features items for purchase from around the world.
Wedgewood
/
Courtesy
Wedgewood's event features items for purchase from around the world.

A local interfaith church is hosting its fourth annual International Holiday Bazaar this weekend, showcasing cultures from around the world.

Vendors from immigrant or refugee communities will keep 100% of their profits from the Wedgewood Church-sponsored event. Other vendors are asked to donate a portion of their proceeds to Refugee Support Services, which helps refugees settle into the Charlotte area.

Organizers like Liz Schob say this event comes at a time when many immigrant and refugee families face uncertainty.

“It's really a gathering that is grounded in the dignity, solidarity and welcome of all of our community, including our refugee and immigrant neighbors," Schob said.

The free event takes place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Refugee Support Services on Shamrock Drive.

Tags
Race & Equity Immigrationwedgewood churchHolidaysRefugees
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
