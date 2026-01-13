Charlotte Durag Festival on pause due to 'circumstances outside of our control'

A prominent Charlotte festival that coincides with Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, has been suspended this year.

The annual Durag Festival started in 2018 and celebrates Black fashion, artists, and music. The group behind the festival says it's been put on pause. Organizers said in a statement that the decision is tied to "circumstances outside of our control.”

The statement also said the decision was not made “lightly.” The Durag Festival, which has been held in places such as uptown and Camp North End in recent years, has drawn spectators from across the city to witness competitions like the “wave check,” which features community members and artists revealing their hidden hairstyles beneath their durags.

The event has also featured live musical and dance performances and has provided community members with an opportunity to showcase an array of colorful outfits as a way of expression. Thousands have attended the festival in recent years, as it's seen as one of the largest celebrations of Black culture in Charlotte.