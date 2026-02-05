La Casa de la Cultura hosts festival honoring Afro-Latino culture

A Charlotte nonprofit is inviting the community to celebrate Afro-Latino traditions through music, dance and history this weekend.

Afro Legacy Fest is organized by La Casa de La Cultura, a local group for immigrant and Afro-descendant communities.

The three-day festival includes live performances, drumming, dance workshops and cultural panels, focused on honoring Afro-Latinos in Charlotte.

Co-founder Milagros Ugueto says the festival highlights shared traditions across the African diaspora, from Puerto Rico to Venezuela and beyond.

“We decided to create a space in which people from this diaspora had a space to not only talk about their experience as Afro-Latinos, but their traditions," Ugueto said.

The festival kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the VAPA Center in uptown Charlotte. The festival will also take place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Rosedale.