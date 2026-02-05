© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

La Casa de la Cultura hosts festival honoring Afro-Latino culture

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 5, 2026 at 1:17 PM EST
Afro Legacy Fest is held at VAPA Center and the Harvey B. Gantt Center in uptown Charlotte, and Historic Rosedale in NoDa.
La Casa de la Cultura
/
Courtesy
Afro Legacy Fest is held at VAPA Center and the Harvey B. Gantt Center in uptown Charlotte, and Historic Rosedale in NoDa.

A Charlotte nonprofit is inviting the community to celebrate Afro-Latino traditions through music, dance and history this weekend.

Afro Legacy Fest is organized by La Casa de La Cultura, a local group for immigrant and Afro-descendant communities.

The three-day festival includes live performances, drumming, dance workshops and cultural panels, focused on honoring Afro-Latinos in Charlotte.

Co-founder Milagros Ugueto says the festival highlights shared traditions across the African diaspora, from Puerto Rico to Venezuela and beyond.

“We decided to create a space in which people from this diaspora had a space to not only talk about their experience as Afro-Latinos, but their traditions," Ugueto said.

The festival kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the VAPA Center in uptown Charlotte. The festival will also take place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Rosedale.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Latino community
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger