© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major winter storms push Charlotte shelters' programs to double normal capacity

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published February 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
A volunteer participating in the Point-in-Time Count surveys a man outside the Homeless Resources Center in uptown.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A volunteer participating in the Point-in-Time Count surveys a man outside the Homeless Resources Center in uptown.

Charlotte saw two major winter storms in recent weeks, bringing snow and subzero temperatures. Those frigid conditions pushed local shelters far beyond their normal capacity.

Roof Above hosted 986 people during the storms. The group’s three men’s shelters typically host about 550 people. Roof Above Vice President of Shelters Stephanie Wallace says the storms provided an opportunity to connect with those in need of support.

“Being able to engage people who haven’t been in the shelter and talk to them about next steps on housing,” Wallace said.

Fifty cots were donated to Roof Above to help accommodate those living outdoors. The shelter program also turned dining areas into makeshift accommodations. Wallace says the overflow in shelters shows how essential dialogue is to solving homelessness.

“Seeing these numbers is going to help us talk to people in the community and engage them on what we can do as a county, as a city, and how can we build more options because there is a need and people need somewhere to go, and they deserve safe, affordable housing,” Wallace said.

A Mecklenburg County study found last year that at least 444 people were living outdoors.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity homelessnessRoof Above
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese