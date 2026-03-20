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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebration

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
The Islamic Center of Greater Charlotte hosted a community brunch on Fri, March 20, 2026.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
The Islamic Center of Greater Charlotte hosted a community brunch on Fri, March 20, 2026.

Muslims in Charlotte and around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Friday, marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, charity and reflection.

Hundreds of people gathered Friday morning at the Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte for prayers and a community brunch to celebrate the holiday.

Imam Mohammed Khan, the mosque’s spiritual leader, said Eid is a time for people of all backgrounds to come together.

“We come together and we break bread,” Khan said. “That’s what Eid is all about. People come from different backgrounds, immigrants, everyone is welcome here at the end of the day.”

Mohammed Sharif, who has attended the mosque for more than 25 years, said the celebration reminds him of Eid gatherings in Muslim-majority countries.

“It is exactly like what we used to have back home or in any other Muslim country,” Sharif said.

More than 30,000 Muslims in Mecklenburg County observe Ramadan.
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Race & Equity ramadanIslamic Center Of Charlotte
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger