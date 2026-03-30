Latino leaders recognized at annual Charlotte contemplation breakfast

Latino leaders and community members gathered in uptown Charlotte on Monday for the 10th annual contemplation breakfast.

Hosted by the National Council for Leadership, the event highlights the impact of local leaders in the region.

This year, farmworker activist Yesenia Cuello and Concord firefighter Gilberto Meza-Corral were inducted into the nonprofit’s hall of fame.

The breakfast comes weeks after organizers removed Cesar Chavez’s name from the event, following sexual assault allegations against the late labor leader.