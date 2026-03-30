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NEWS BRIEFS

Latino leaders recognized at annual Charlotte contemplation breakfast

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:17 PM EDT

Latino leaders and community members gathered in uptown Charlotte on Monday for the 10th annual contemplation breakfast.

Hosted by the National Council for Leadership, the event highlights the impact of local leaders in the region.

This year, farmworker activist Yesenia Cuello and Concord firefighter Gilberto Meza-Corral were inducted into the nonprofit’s hall of fame.

The breakfast comes weeks after organizers removed Cesar Chavez’s name from the event, following sexual assault allegations against the late labor leader.
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger