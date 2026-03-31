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North Carolina launches new traffic stop safety initiative

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
North Carolina State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr. speaks at the launch of the traffic stop initiative on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
North Carolina State Highway Patrol Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. speaks at the launch of the Traffic Stop Safety Initiative on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program and nonprofit Dedication to Community are launching a new initiative to make law enforcement traffic stops safer.

The Traffic Stop Safety Initiative prepares young drivers for traffic stops through driver education courses and community workshops. Over one million traffic stops occur in North Carolina each year. Hundreds of stops result in the use of force.

“For teens and new drivers, a traffic stop can be one of the most anxiety-inducing experiences they will ever face,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Dr. Shaun Ward said.

Quentin Williams, CEO of Dedication to Community, said the program also applies to federal law enforcement, such as immigration traffic stops.

“We say that you need to comply, and complain later. Do whatever you can to get home safely," Williams said.

The program will begin in Mecklenburg and Wake counties and expand throughout the state in the future.

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Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
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