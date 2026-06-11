CMS explores adding more play to kindergarten classrooms

Parents advocating for more playtime in kindergarten classrooms may soon see some changes in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials say they are working with parent advocates to explore adding an hour of daily play in some kindergarten classrooms next year.

District spokesperson Tom Miner said CMS is considering a small-scale rollout of a kindergarten play program. The initial launch would be limited, potentially involving between two and 10 schools. Miner cautioned that the program is still in the “planning and exploration phase” and specific details have not been finalized.

“District staff are collaborating with interested school leaders to assess readiness, identify potential participating schools, and determine what supports would be necessary for successful implementation,” Miner said.

Advocates say they are hopeful that a successful trial next year could lead to a districtwide rollout later on.

Parent Mollie Auerbach, who leads the advocacy group K Needs Play, said the group is collaborating with the district and raising funds to support the effort. She said how much they raise could influence how many classrooms ultimately participate.

“Every classroom within a school will be doing this initiative if they're part of the trial,” Auerbach said. “It's a question of whether there's one school, five schools, or up to nine or 10 schools who are part of the trial.”

K Needs Play has launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $9,000 so far. But the group says it may need thousands of dollars per classroom to purchase play equipment and fund teacher professional development. Auerbach said they are on a tight timeline of trying to raise the money by July 1, the start of the district’s fiscal year, so the district can order the necessary supplies.

Auerbach said the group is still working on finding nonprofits and corporate sponsors. The website offers a pledge form for those who are waiting to make a donation to a specific school, and the group is working with nonprofits to find a home for donors who want to make a tax-exempt donation.

“We need people to sponsor a classroom,” Auerbach said. “If we can get some donors who would be willing to donate $5,000 that could pay for an entire classroom, their supplies, or sponsor an entire school, that would make a huge difference in our fundraising.”

In recent weeks, K Needs Play and other families have started a petition and spoken at school board meetings, calling on CMS to adopt an hour of choice-based, screen-free play in kindergarten. “Play-based learning” is backed by research and play is important for kids’ development, they argue, and play opportunities have diminished in classrooms as instructional requirements increase.

Auerbach says it’s not just about playtime — ideally, play-based learning is an intentional part of the school day, with teachers engaging with students and creating tie-ins to the curriculum.

“There’s just so much evidence that this is best practice for kids and that kids need this time of day,” Auerbach said.

Cabarrus County has implemented a districtwide kindergarten play program, and officials say they believe it is improving students’ interactions with peers and helping them be more engaged in their learning.