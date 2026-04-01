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Black doulas to gather in Charlotte for support amid disturbing Black infant mortality trends

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 1, 2026 at 2:24 PM EDT
Woman feeling a pregnant woman's belly.
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Black health care professionals will convene in Charlotte this weekend, with a focus on caring for mothers and babies. Recent data shows a disturbing trend, with Black infants still dying at a higher rate than their counterparts.

Black health care professionals will convene in uptown Charlotte this weekend, with a focus on caring for themselves, mothers, and babies. Recent data show a disturbing trend, with Black infants still dying at a much higher rate in Mecklenburg County than their white counterparts.

The Black Doula Day convening aims to provide peer support and celebrate those who care for others. I'man Boykin has been a doula for 12 years and is an organiser of the event with the National Black Doulas Association.

Boykin says being a care provider can come with challenges.

“It’s definitely a sacrifice and truly a calling, ”Boykin said. “If you’re not called to the work, it can definitely burn you out.”

A report released this year by Mecklenburg County highlighted how Black infants are more than 3.5 times more likely to die before age 1 than non-Hispanic white babies. The report also found that Black babies experience the highest rates of preterm birth, low birth weight, and very low birth weight.

The Reimagining America Project hosts a forum on Tuesday in Charlotte to address Black maternal health care.
Race & Equity
Mecklenburg County report highlights alarming disparities in Black infant mortality
Elvis Menayese

“There’s no education. They really don’t know really what they’re supposed to be doing to care for this baby in this first year," Boykin said. “It’s a phenomenon that’s happening in our communities, and it’s really unfortunate."

Saturday's event takes place at the Vapa Center and starts at noon.

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese