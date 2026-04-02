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ICE detains man outside Mecklenburg County health office while dropping off pregnant wife

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 2, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Elmer Flores with his wife and two children. ICE arrested Flores on March 9, 2026.
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Elmer Flores with his wife and two children. ICE arrested Flores on March 9, 2026.

A man was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last month outside a Mecklenburg County social services office while dropping off his pregnant wife for an appointment.

27-year-old Elmer Flores was arrested on March 9 while looking for parking outside the Mecklenburg County Health Department on Beatties Ford Road.

Flores moved to the United States from Honduras more than three years ago and has no criminal record, according to advocacy group Siembra NC. ICE is now holding him at a detention facility in Georgia.

His wife is five months pregnant and they have two other children together.

“I hope my husband can be released and that he isn’t deported because I really do need him," she said. "My girls do, too.”

Mecklenburg County confirmed to WFAE that ICE agents were on county property that day. County guidance states that federal agents can access public spaces, such as parking lots, without a warrant.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell says incidents like this can discourage immigrants from seeking care.

“My belief is that the current immigration enforcement tactics could be characterized as a public health crisis,” Rodriguez-McDowell said. “We do not check the status of any individual who comes to our facilities, so it’s open to all residents.”

WFAE reached out to ICE for comment but did not receive a response.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger