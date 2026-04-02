Sil Ganzó is first Latina named Charlotte Woman of the Year

Sil Ganzó, founder of ourBRIDGE for KIDS, was named Charlotte’s 2025 Woman of the Year.

The annual award recognizes women who have shown outstanding civic leadership and service in the Charlotte community.

ourBRIDGE for KIDS is a nonprofit that supports immigrant and refugee children and families. The organization serves more than 250 students, with 80% showing academic growth and increased engagement in learning.

Last year, Ganzó helped coordinate food delivery, school transportation and medical support for families during Border Patrol’s operation in Charlotte. She also played a key role in opening the Charlotte Is Home Center, a resource hub for underserved communities in east Charlotte.

Ganzó, who is originally from Argentina, is the first Latina to receive the award.