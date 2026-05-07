'Música Con Amigos' brings Charlotte Symphony to east Charlotte

A free concert this weekend aims to bring symphonic music directly into east Charlotte, and to an audience that might otherwise not get the chance to hear it.

The Charlotte Symphony will perform Saturday at the Latin American Coalition as part of “Música Con Amigos,” now in its third year. The event will feature Latin-inspired music, family activities and food vendors.

Latin American Coalition CEO Jose Hernandez Paris says the goal is to make the arts more accessible to people who may not normally seek them out.

“I think once people are exposed to an artistic presentation like this one, it helps people connect to something that maybe they didn't know is something that they enjoy or they like,” Hernandez Paris said.

“Música Con Amigos” will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Latin American Coalition in east Charlotte.