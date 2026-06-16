Charlotte program turns to formerly incarcerated people to help bridge the digital divide

A Charlotte program is turning to formerly incarcerated individuals to help bridge the digital divide for community members by repairing devices and teaching basic tech skills.

Inside a tech repair shop in east Charlotte on Tuesday, Mustaffa Jenkins, 26, used a heat gun to fix broken electronics. Jenkins, who was previously incarcerated, now helps repair phones and laptops for residents.

“There are definitely programs out there; you just have to want it and reach out for it,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is part of the Reconnex program, which opened its tech space last year with the help of a $400,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology. In partnership with the Center for Digital Equity, the shop is offering free device repairs to residents through Saturday. About 100 people have signed up for assistance.

The Center for Digital Equity also provides refurbished laptops and training to help residents build foundational computer skills.

“We offer Microsoft Word, we offer Excel, and access to the internet, just learning your basic computer skills so you’re not only having the computer but also able to navigate it as well,” said Ashanti Brown, who is with the Center for Digital Equity.

Olusola Adebusuyi, 46, brought in a laptop and phone with broken screens. He said he was encouraged to learn the program is run by people who were formerly incarcerated.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Adebusuyi said. “They have a chance to give back to the community and help people who are in need.”

Jessica Towns, co-owner of the repair shop, spent eight years incarcerated and said the work is both meaningful and motivating.

“It’s such a great responsibility, and it makes you want to give your best when you wake up every day,” Towns said.

Towns said the program has built strong relationships in the community.

“We have a really big impact on the community here; the community that surrounds us uplifts us and supports us, and we do the same for them,” she said. “We’ve been here a year and have made so many relationships with people who aren’t used to being received so well in terms of customer service, and a lot of our customers are returning.”