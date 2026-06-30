Charlotte advocates express relief as US Supreme Court preserves birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who are undocumented or do not have legal immigration status.

Trump's executive order targeted the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S.

According to the Carolina Population Center, about one in five children in North Carolina has at least one foreign-born parent.

Salma Villareal, executive director of ourBRIDGE for KIDS, said the Charlotte immigrant nonprofit is relieved local children will not be affected by Trump's order.

"We would have seen kids who were born here, raised here, going to school, who wouldn't have access to citizenship, (not) being able to get licenses when they're older, (not) receiving proper health care," Villareal said.

Still, Villareal said fear and uncertainty remain in immigrant communities across Charlotte as the Trump administration continues its immigration enforcement and deportation efforts.