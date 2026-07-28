13 immigration-related arrests this weekend at federal checkpoint at Wilson Creek, sheriff says

Thirteen people were arrested by federal law enforcement officers this weekend at a checkpoint near Wilson Creek on suspicion of immigration violations, according to Caldwell County Sheriff Kevin Bean.

Bean said Tuesday that Caldwell County sheriff's deputies participated in the checkpoint at Wilson Creek, near Morganton, on federal land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Bean confirmed that federal agents staffing the checkpoint made the 13 arrests. He did not detail the charges.

Bean also said reports circulating online that children were taken from their families during the operation are inaccurate.

Wilson Creek is known for its swimming holes, waterfalls and fishing areas, attracting large crowds of visitors during the summer.

"Our deputies were present to assist our federal partners as requested while continuing our commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone visiting Wilson Creek," Bean said in a statement. He said that Caldwell deputies typically patrol the area during the busy summer months.