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13 immigration-related arrests this weekend at federal checkpoint at Wilson Creek, sheriff says

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Officers standing
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
An immigration raid on June 25 at Buckeye Fire Equipment in Kings Mountain.

Thirteen people were arrested by federal law enforcement officers this weekend at a checkpoint near Wilson Creek on suspicion of immigration violations, according to Caldwell County Sheriff Kevin Bean.

Bean said Tuesday that Caldwell County sheriff's deputies participated in the checkpoint at Wilson Creek, near Morganton, on federal land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Bean confirmed that federal agents staffing the checkpoint made the 13 arrests. He did not detail the charges.

Bean also said reports circulating online that children were taken from their families during the operation are inaccurate.

Wilson Creek is known for its swimming holes, waterfalls and fishing areas, attracting large crowds of visitors during the summer.

"Our deputies were present to assist our federal partners as requested while continuing our commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone visiting Wilson Creek," Bean said in a statement. He said that Caldwell deputies typically patrol the area during the busy summer months.

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Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for more than 15 years. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo