Project 658 opens new dental clinic for immigrant and refugee families

Project 658, an east Charlotte nonprofit that serves immigrant and refugee families, opened a new dental clinic Tuesday as it works to address a growing need for affordable dental care.

The clinic is part of Project 658’s Hope Community Clinic and will serve immigrant and refugee families, including people who are uninsured or face other barriers to accessing dental care.

Project 658 CEO Casey Crimmins said dental care is one of the biggest unmet health care needs among the families the organization serves.

“Almost 300 individuals are ready and waiting for dental services, which says to me the need is not being met, specifically in the free and charitable clinic realm,” Crimmins said.

The dental clinic is launching through a partnership with High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine. Dental students will provide care at the clinic as part of their clinical training.