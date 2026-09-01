Trial continues for two protesters charged during last year's 'Operation Charlotte's Web'

The federal trial of two protesters arrested during last year’s “Operation Charlotte’s Web” immigration crackdown continued Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte.

Heather Morrow and William Stanley face four misdemeanor charges connected to a November protest outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office in southwest Charlotte.

Federal prosecutors allege Morrow and Stanley blocked entrances and parking lots, disrupted ICE officers’ work and refused officers’ commands.

Morrow’s attorney said ICE officers testified Monday. More witnesses were expected to take the stand Tuesday.

Morrow was initially charged with a felony after prosecutors accused her of assaulting an officer during the protest. Prosecutors dropped that charge ahead of a preliminary hearing last November, then filed four misdemeanor charges against Morrow and Stanley the next day.

The misdemeanor charges include obstructing the use of entrances on federal property, disrupting government employees’ work, failing to comply with officers’ directions and interfering with federal officers.