How Can We Explain The Mystery Of Consciousness?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Unknown Brain

About David Chalmers' TED Talk

Philosopher David Chalmers asks why humans have a sense of self, a constantly running movie full of sensation and internal chatter. He offers two ideas about the nature of consciousness.

About David Chalmers

David Chalmers is a philosopher at the Australian National University and New York University. He studies the philosophy of mind and related areas of cognitive science. One of his areas of interest is the "extended mind," the idea that the mind is not confined to skin or skull, but may extend beyond them.

