What Does It Take To Produce Nuclear Fusion — In Your Garage?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Amateur Hour.

About Taylor Wilson's TED Talk

Taylor Wilson is a self-taught nuclear physicist who sees every obstacle as a challenge. He describes how — at age 14 — he built a working nuclear fusion reactor in his garage.

About Taylor Wilson

Taylor Wilson astounded the science world when, at age 14, he became the youngest person in history to produce fusion. Wilson went on to develop a simple and cheap homemade radiation detector that detects dirty bombs coming into U.S. ports.

In 2012, Wilson's dreams received a boost when he became a recipient of the $100,000 Thiel Prize. He intends to use nuclear technology to revolutionize the way we produce energy, fight cancer and combat terrorism.

