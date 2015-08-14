© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

What Does It Take To Produce Nuclear Fusion — In Your Garage?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published August 14, 2015 at 9:48 AM EDT

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Amateur Hour.

About Taylor Wilson's TED Talk

Taylor Wilson is a self-taught nuclear physicist who sees every obstacle as a challenge. He describes how — at age 14 — he built a working nuclear fusion reactor in his garage.

About Taylor Wilson

Taylor Wilson astounded the science world when, at age 14, he became the youngest person in history to produce fusion. Wilson went on to develop a simple and cheap homemade radiation detector that detects dirty bombs coming into U.S. ports.

In 2012, Wilson's dreams received a boost when he became a recipient of the $100,000 Thiel Prize. He intends to use nuclear technology to revolutionize the way we produce energy, fight cancer and combat terrorism.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
NPR/TED Staff