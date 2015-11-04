© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

Episode 661: The Less Deadly Catch

Published November 4, 2015 at 7:24 PM EST

Halibut fishermen in Alaska used to defy storms, exhaustion and good judgment. That's because they could only fish in these handful of 24-hour periods. It was called the derby, and the derby made fishing the deadliest job in America.

Today on the show, the economic fix that made fishing safer. And why a lot of people hate it.

On the show we introduce you to David Fry, the owner of the Realist halibut boat.

Note: This episode contains explicit language.

Gutted halibut.
Jess Jiang / NPR
Gutted halibut.

David Fry holds a hook, hoping for some halibut.
Jess Jiang / NPR
David Fry holds a hook, hoping for some halibut.

