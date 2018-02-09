Natasha Hurley-Walker: How Do Radio Telescopes Reveal The Universe We Can't See?

Part 3of the TED Radio Hour episode Peering Deeper Into Space.

About Natasha Hurley-Walker's TED Talk

Natasha Hurley-Walker explains how a new radio telescope helps us "see" without light. She says these telescopes can tell us about millions of galaxies — and maybe even the beginning of time.

About Natasha Hurley-Walker

Astronomer Natasha Hurley-Walker is a research fellow at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research Lab at Curtin University in Perth, Australia.

She recently helped complete a radio telescope survey of the entire southern sky, called the GLEAM survey. She is also helping to design what will become the world's largest radio telescope, set to come out in the mid 2020s.

