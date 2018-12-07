© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

David Katz: How Can We Address Ocean Plastic Pollution And Poverty At The Same Time?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 7, 2018 at 9:28 AM EST

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Circular.

About David Katz's TED Talk

Millions of tons of plastic flow into the ocean each year. David Katz's Plastic Bank helps turn off the tap — and gives the poor an income source — creating a circular economy around plastic waste.

About David Katz

David Katz is the CEO of Plastic Bank, one of the world's first organizations to create a monetary system around recycled plastic waste. At its collection centers, people can trade in plastic trash for things like cell phone minutes, fuel, or even school tuition.

He has appeared in publications like Forbes, TIMEMagazine, Fast Company, and National Geographic.

He is the winner of the United Nations Lighthouse award for Planetary Health and the Paris Climate Sustainia community award.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Science & EnvironmentTED Radio Hour
NPR/TED Staff