© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former astronaut Cady Coleman on the future of lunar travel after Artemis II

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
In this image provided by NASA, The Artemis II crew captured from lunar orbit, the Moon eclipses the Sun on Monday, April 6, 2026. (NASA via AP)
NASA via AP
In this image provided by NASA, The Artemis II crew captured from lunar orbit, the Moon eclipses the Sun on Monday, April 6, 2026. (NASA via AP)

The record-breaking Integrity crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission is making its journey back to Earth after successfully completing a loop around the moon. The crew is expected to return on Friday evening.

Former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman reacts to the new pictures of the moon the crew has shared and discusses the future of space missions with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Science & Environment Energy/EnvironmentNational and International Environment Coverage
Here & Now Newsroom