© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ChatGPT’s new image tool can 'think'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT

OpenAI has rolled out a new version of its ChatGPT image generator, promising better detail and a new “thinking mode” that can pull ideas from the web.

It’s part of an effort to stay ahead of competitors like Google and Anthropic. However, as so-called “AI slop” gets more realistic, it may also get harder to tell what’s real and what isn’t.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried about the new tool.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Technology
Here & Now Newsroom