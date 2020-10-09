© 2020 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Kids’ Screen Time Skyrockets During Pandemic, Tips For Finding Balance

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Balancing your kids’ screen time. With remote learning and fewer social activities – time on devices has skyrocketed. How much is too much, and how’s this impacting their mental health? Guest host Erik Spanberg gets some tips from experts.

Screen time was a concern for many parents well before the pandemic hit. Now, with remote learning, kids are spending more time than ever in front of a computer screen, cell phone, and TV.

With fewer options outside the home, tech is the entertainment and social outlet of choice. But how much screen time is too much? And what impact does all of this have on our kids’ mental health?

We explore that and get some tips for finding balance.

Guests

Devorah Heitner, PhD., Author of Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World and founder of Raising Digital Natives. She is an expert on young people's relationship with digital media and technology.

Dr. M.M. Naveen, child/adolescent psychiatrist at Atrium Health

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsEducation
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
