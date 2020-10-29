© 2020 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Early Voting Numbers; NC Absentee Ballot Ruling; Eastland Mall Changes

Local news roundup 10-30
On this week's local news roundup, we discuss a change in plans at Eastland Mall, the last week before Election, the latest on the Coronavirus and CMS' plans to open in-person classes for some next week.

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup ...

The headquarters for Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team will no longer be at the old Eastland Mall site, changing plans made earlier this year. We’ll dig into the details on what this means for the new team, Tepper Sports and for the Carolina Panthers.

The city announced new safety reforms for CMPD this week, and also made some movement on a plan to help redevelop Brookhill Village in Charlotte. We’ll have an update on those and other City Council actions.

CMS discussed how the new spike in COVID-19 cases will affect in-person classes for students scheduled to start next week.

And we’ll give you an update on numbers for North Carolina’s mail-in and early voting.

Join Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters for that news, and more in the local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations and chief investigative reporter

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Annie Ma, education reporter for the Charlotte Observer

