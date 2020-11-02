© 2020 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Election Day Is Finally Here: Charlotte Talks Checks In At The Polls

Erin Keever
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

The big day is finally here. A record number of residents have already cast their ballots in early voting. More than half of registered voters in North Carolina have had their say, and more will head to the polls Tuesday in the most unusual election in recent memory.

We’ll check in with Mecklenburg County's election director and reporters stationed at polling sites around the Charlotte region to see how it's going and what to expect.

Guests

Michael Dickerson, director of elections, Mecklenburg County

Coleen Harry, VoteBeat reporter for WFAE

Anthony Kustura, reporter for WSOC-TV

Cailyn Derickson, politics reporter for The Herald in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
