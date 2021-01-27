A Minimum Wage Hike Could Be Closer Than Ever, But It’s Controversial

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

For far too many, the American Dream is an illusion — something never to be achieved. Those people are struggling to rise above the poverty line even as they work 40 or more hours a week.

That’s why some states and local governments have begun to raise the minimum wage, and now Democrats at the national level are attempting to do the same.

President Biden’s COVID-19 relief legislation includes a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. If it passes, it will be the first increase since 2009.

But not everyone is on board, fearing job loss and hits to the economy.

We examine the pros and cons.

Guests

Rebecca Rainey, labor reporter for POLITICO

Sarah House, senior economist for Wells Fargo

Dr. T. William Lester, associate professor for urban and regional planning at San Jose State University and research associate professor of city and regional planning at UNC-Chapel Hill