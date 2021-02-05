© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: Previewing Trump’s Impeachment Trial 2.0

Trump Capitol.jpg
Former President Trump is accused of inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Former President Trump will face his second impeachment trial beginning Tuesday — and he becomes the only president in history with that dubious distinction.

His Republican defenders say you can’t impeach a president who has already left office. They say it’s unconstitutional. Scholars take issue with that claim, and so do Democrats who intend to lay out a damning case against Donald Trump.

They say he is “singularly responsible” for the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol last month that took five lives and for which repercussions are still being felt. They say there must be consequences if we don’t want a repeat.

We get a preview of what to expect on Politics Monday.

Guests

Theodore Shaw, Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Civil Rights at UNC

Bruce Jentleson, William Preston Few Distinguished Professor of Public Policy and Professor of Political Science at Duke University, former senior adviser at the State Department (2009-2011)

Susan Roberts, Professor of Political Science, Davidson College

