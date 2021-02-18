Local News Roundup: Tent City Vacate Order; COVID-19 Vaccine Update; Late Census Data May Delay Election

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered in Mecklenburg County, the waiting list is growing for people who are currently eligible — among them, teachers. We’ll talk about the 7,000 people waiting and when those vaccines might be available for educators and others.

Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the north end encampment known as Tent City must be emptied, due to a health risk. The site is infested with rats, and the county has given residents until 5 p.m. Friday to leave. We’ll talk about the problem, the conflict between city and county officials, and where the residents might end up.

Charlotte’s city attorney says he doesn’t think city elections can take place for mayor and City Council this fall as planned because of census delays. Patrick Baker says the city could be vulnerable to a lawsuit if the election is held without updated maps. We’ll hear more.

And school returned to in-person learning this week for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. How’s it going?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Annie Ma, education reporter for the Charlotte Observer

