Local News Roundup: Cooper, Lawmakers Compromise On In-Person School; COVID-19 Vaccine Update; Latest On Former Residents Of 'Tent City'

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

How will North Carolinians benefit from the new federal relief package approved in Congress this week? We'll talk about the checks that may be coming to nearly 9.1 million residents in the state.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is increasing the number of days of in-person learning for students, bringing elementary students back for four days a week beginning March 22. Next week, the plan for middle and high school students is changing to two days a week in the classroom, rather than one week in school and two weeks at home. We’ll talk about reaction to the changes.

Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina lawmakers have agreed to work to reopen schools across the state. We’ll discuss the compromise and how that will affect the CMS plan.

As COVID-19 vaccines increase in the area, cases are dropping — but fewer people are getting tested. That means monitoring trends and predicting potential upticks in numbers is more difficult. What that means as county leaders make efforts to make sure people in all areas of Mecklenburg County have access to the vaccine.

And an update on the former residents of Charlotte’s “Tent City.” Currently, about 190 people are in county-provided hotels. We’ll hear what services county officials are providing for the residents while they’re at the hotels.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

