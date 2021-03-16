Charlotte 2040 Plan Stuck On Single-Family Zoning Issue

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan is the first long-range citywide planning document since 1975. Two years in the making, it became a hot topic when it came before City Council.

The plan includes a zoning change that would allow duplexes, triplexes, even quadraplexes in areas previously zoned for single-family homes. Planners believe this is a way to handle future density and address issues of equity.

Those opposed worry the opposite would happen and that low-income residents would be hurt by the changes. Further, some on City Council believe they haven’t had time to discuss it.

We hear from both sides and from Charlotte’s planning director.

Guests

Taiwo Jaiyeoba, assistant city manager and director of planning, design and development at the city of Charlotte

Shannon Binns, executive director of Sustain Charlotte

Ismaail Qaiyim, member of the Community Benefits Coalition