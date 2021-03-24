© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How Faith Leaders — And Their Congregations — Have Fared During COVID

Michael Heuss
Unsplash
COVID-19 has been a challenge for faith leaders across the world -- and the Charlotte area was no exception.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

More people are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina every day.

As of March 17, 27.5% of those 18 and up were at least partially vaccinated, and 16.5% of those 18 and up were fully vaccinated. Clergy members are one of the many groups eligible to be vaccinated. As more people receive that vaccine and signs of normalcy appear on the horizon, we ask our local faith leaders:How have you been doing throughout the year?

According to a study from Lifeway Research, 91% of 1,000 churchgoing American protestants said they planned on returning to in-person worship when it was safe to do so. In this same survey, 83% said they watched church services online.

With restrictions continuing to ease, we'll ask our faith leaders about their plans for the near future. We'll also ask how they've continued to keep their congregations' spirits high while worshiping from a distance, whether they have assisted with easing vaccine hesitancy, and how they have implemented health and safety education to their congregations and communities.

Guests

John Ederer, imam and religious director at Muslim Community Center Charlotte
Rodney B. Freeman, pastor at Mt. Zion Restoration Church
Asher Knight, senior rabbi of Temple Beth El
Yonat Shimron, national reporter and senior editor for Religion News Service

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsReligionCOVID-19 Vaccine
Dante Miller
Dante Miller joined WFAE as a Report for America Corps Member in 2020 as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work allows her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
