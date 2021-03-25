Local News Roundup: COVID-19 Restrictions Eased, Vaccine Distribution Ramps Up, Charlotte 2040 Plan Vote Delayed

Friday, March 26, 2021

North Carolina's reopening picks up speed with Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions on capacity at restaurants and retailers. We have the details on what’s coming and the progress being made on vaccinating people.

Charlotte’s 2040 plan — several years in the works — has been met with someopposition because of proposed changes to zoning. Mayor Vi Lyles decided to postpone a City Council vote on the plan.

And we now know where Atrium Health intends to build Charlotte's first four-year medical school. Early next year, the area around South McDowell and Baxter streets will begin a transformation.

Our roundtable of reporters will fill us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Q City Metro

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal