Local News Roundup: COVID-19 Restrictions Eased, Vaccine Distribution Ramps Up, Charlotte 2040 Plan Vote Delayed
Friday, March 26, 2021
North Carolina's reopening picks up speed with Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions on capacity at restaurants and retailers. We have the details on what’s coming and the progress being made on vaccinating people.
Charlotte’s 2040 plan — several years in the works — has been met with someopposition because of proposed changes to zoning. Mayor Vi Lyles decided to postpone a City Council vote on the plan.
And we now know where Atrium Health intends to build Charlotte's first four-year medical school. Early next year, the area around South McDowell and Baxter streets will begin a transformation.
Our roundtable of reporters will fill us in on those stories and more.
Guests
Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Q City Metro
Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal