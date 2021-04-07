© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

If Stress And Worry Are Causing Bad Habits, You Might Be Caught In An Anxiety Habit Loop

Published April 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT
Thursday, April 8, 2021

Many of us have developed some troubling habits during the pandemic, like stress eating, procrastination or endless doom scrolling on social media. Perhaps you’re even drinking more.

Don’t chalk it up to boredom. All these habits could be masking underlying anxiety or another mental health issue. Experts say they’ve witnessed a marked increase in both during these COVID-19 days.

One neuroscientist and psychiatrist, an addiction expert, believes shedding these bad habits begins with breaking the cycle of anxiety. He says willpower and just trying to change your mindset don’t work. So, what does?

We explore just how to unwind anxiety.

Guest

Dr. Judson “Jud” Brewer, addiction psychiatrist and neuroscientist. He is an associate professor in the School of Public Health and Medical School at Brown University and the author of "Unwinding Anxiety: New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind."

