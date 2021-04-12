Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl's 'Chapter 2'

It’s been two decades since Hugh McColl stepped down as chairman and CEO of Bank of America.

But the next chapter of McColl’s life hasn’t been what most people would term “retirement.”

He’s one of Charlotte’s most celebrated leaders. He’s a major philanthropist. He’s helmed firms McColl Partners and Falfurrias Capital Investment. He’s dabbled in cattle and fine art.

He’s had health concerns but hasn’t neglected the concerns of his community. He’s backed local politicians in recent elections and has dedicated himself to social justice issues and economic disparities.

His newest company, Bright Hope Capital, seeks to help grow Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses in the Charlotte region and improve economic opportunity for those groups.

At 85 years old, McColl is not relaxing in retirement, but continuing to make his mark on the Queen City.

The details of the last 20 years for McColl have been laid out in a new biography by Howard Covington Jr. We’ll be joined by Covington and McColl..

Guests:

Howard Covington Jr., author of the latest biography on Hugh McColl, “Beyond the Bank: Hugh McColl’s Chapter Two”

Hugh McColl, former Chairman and CEO of Bank of America

