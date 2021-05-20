Local News Roundup: Andrew Brown Jr. Police Shooting Deemed 'Justified;' City Council Fireworks; Hornets Lose NBA Play-In

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

District Attorney Andrew Womble in Pasquotank County said earlier this week that deputies’ fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was 'justified," and that Brown was using his vehicle as a deadly weapon against the deputies. Attorneys for the Brown family dispute that decision.

The fireworks continued at this week’s City Council meeting in the form of more discussion about the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan — specifically on the part of the plan having to do with multifamily homes. .

Colonial Pipeline has been back in operation for more than a week after being shut down due to a ransomware attack. But many gas stations around North Carolina are still out of gas. When should things return to normal?

And the Hornets’ season ends this week after a lackluster performance in the NBA’s new play-n tournament. How did a promising season end with an embarrassing loss?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Alison Kuznitz, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

