Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Workers Begin Return To A Changed Office Landscape

Published June 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
The deployment of COVID-19 vaccines has allowed companies to start laying the groundwork for bringing employees back to the office.

Some are returning more quickly than others, particularly in the banking industry. Goldman Sachs, for example, wants employees to transition back to the office in June, while Charlotte-based Bank of America set a Labor Day target.

It’s certainly a milestone in the pandemic recovery, but is it one that employees are cheering? Do they want to go back to the office? Recent surveys found employees prefer at least a hybrid of in-office and remote work, and some would even quit their jobs if remote work were no longer an option.

Has the pandemic brought any permanent changes to work culture?

GUESTS

Molly Hegeman, chief strategy officer for Catapult (formerly The Employers Association)

Raj Choudhury, associate professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School (@prithwic)

Rachel Feintzeig, Work & Life columnist at The Wall Street Journal (@RachelFeintzeig)

