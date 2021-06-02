With Vaccines In Arms And Popcorn In Hand, Summer Movie Season Is Here

A year ago we talked about “quarantainment": the movies and TV shows we were streaming at home to distract us from the real-life tragedies of last year.

Movie theaters that went dark during the pandemic are back in business, and just in time for the summer movie season that’s now underway.

31 Summer Movies To Lure You To A Cineplex After A Year of Social Distancing@NPRATC's SUMMER MOVIE PREVIEWhttps://t.co/Z7mLkZ60mD pic.twitter.com/SnG05mfrAa — Bob Mondello (@Bob_Mondello) June 1, 2021

What big titles are in store, both on the big screen and small?

