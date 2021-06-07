© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Road For NC's Post-COVID Economic Recovery Bright But Bumpy

Published June 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
help wanted sign.jpg
Flickr/andjohan https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
/

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

For a year, the economy has been in the doldrums. The shutdown that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic threw millions of people out of work and shuttered countless businesses. But now, with more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the economy is rebounding around the country and here in North Carolina.

Some sectors, like hospitality, continue to lag. And many employers trying to ramp up are facing a labor shortage. That, too, is an obstacle to full recovery. Plus, inflation is speeding up as prices rise at the fastest rate since 2008.

The economy may be on the rise, but the road to full recovery promises to be a bumpy one.

Guests

Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo

Sarah House, director and senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever