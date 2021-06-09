The Future Of Traveling After COVID-19

As summer approaches, it seems like things are getting back to normal. Families and friends are getting back together in person, mask mandates are loosening around the country, and people are starting to travel again.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, at least 77% of Americans are planning on traveling this summer, but what will vacations look like? Will people limit travel for special occasions or start taking trips more to make up for lost time?

Will certain types of trips, like business trips, become a thing of the past? And just where do people want to go – and how do they want to get there?

We’ll have a conversation about local, national and international trends as people pull out their suitcases and pack up for the summer.

GUESTS:

Kristy Tolley, author of "100 Things To Do In Asheville Before You Die" and editor at AAA Carolinas Go Magazine & Traveler (@kristytolley)

Lynn Minnaert, academic chair, clinical associate professor at the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality at New York University (@LynnMinnaert)

